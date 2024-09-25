Governor Shukla Leads 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign in Shimla

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla recently spearheaded a 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign event organized by the district administration in Fagu, Theog, Shimla. Addressing women panchayat representatives and members of Self Help Groups (SHGs), the Governor underscored the collective responsibility towards cleanliness.

In his statement, Shukla noted that the Swachh Bharat Mission is commemorating its 10th anniversary this year. Running from September 17 to October 2, the 'Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024' campaign, themed 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata,' aims to integrate cleanliness into daily life and culture through behavioural changes. He highlighted the campaign's focus on general cleanliness drives, public participation, and Safai Mitra Suraksha Camps, and mentioned efforts to provide health check-ups and include sanitation workers under social security schemes.

During the event, Shukla also called for support in combatting drug abuse, emphasizing the crucial role that panchayat representatives and women can play in making Devbhoomi Himachal drug-free. The Governor administered the Swachhata pledge to members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) and Self Help Groups (SHGs), and inaugurated a health camp organized in collaboration with the Health Department. Additionally, he launched a plantation drive by planting a deodar sapling with the Forest Department.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap welcomed the Governor and provided updates on self-help groups' work in the district. Representatives from various panchayats in Theog Sub-Division also participated in the event and shared their contributions with the Governor.

