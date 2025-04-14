Himachal Health Camps: A Prayas Initiative Revolutionizing Community Health
The MP Mobile Health Service organized free health check-up camps in Hamirpur district, marking its eighth year on Ambedkar Jayanti. Initiated by MP Anurag Thakur, this effort by Prayas has provided free healthcare to over 11 lakh individuals, benefiting women, elderly, taxi union members, and factory workers.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to promote community health, free health check-up camps were conducted by the MP Mobile Health Service in four assembly segments of Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh. Celebrating its eighth anniversary on Ambedkar Jayanti, the initiative caters to diverse groups, including women, the elderly, taxi union members, and factory workers.
The health camps are an endeavor of the Prayas organisation, spearheaded by Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur. Since inception, the service has reached out to over 11 lakh individuals, offering vital healthcare services including treatment, medical advice, and free medicines to underprivileged sections of society.
This health service, operational for seven years now, continues to extend its reach across various segments of society, emphasizing accessibility and proactive healthcare in the region. Helped by dedicated volunteers, the initiative aims to bridge healthcare gaps and ensure holistic community well-being.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elderly Woman Accused of Forgery Granted Bail by Bombay High Court
Mauritius Leverages Nuclear Technology for Elderly Health: Tackling Sarcopenia and Osteoporosis
Airborne Tragedy: Elderly Passenger Dies on Mumbai-Varanasi Flight
Tragedy Strikes in Odisha: Elderly Woman Killed in Home Robbery
Tragic Discovery: Elderly Man Found Hanging in His Home