Himachal Health Camps: A Prayas Initiative Revolutionizing Community Health

In a significant move to promote community health, free health check-up camps were conducted by the MP Mobile Health Service in four assembly segments of Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh. Celebrating its eighth anniversary on Ambedkar Jayanti, the initiative caters to diverse groups, including women, the elderly, taxi union members, and factory workers.

The health camps are an endeavor of the Prayas organisation, spearheaded by Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur. Since inception, the service has reached out to over 11 lakh individuals, offering vital healthcare services including treatment, medical advice, and free medicines to underprivileged sections of society.

This health service, operational for seven years now, continues to extend its reach across various segments of society, emphasizing accessibility and proactive healthcare in the region. Helped by dedicated volunteers, the initiative aims to bridge healthcare gaps and ensure holistic community well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)