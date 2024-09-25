Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's Statue on Birth Anniversary

CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary by unveiling his statue and highlighting his lasting contributions to India's development. The CM underscored the relevance of Upadhyaya's vision in contemporary times, lauding his efforts for the poor and farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:39 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's Statue on Birth Anniversary
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the unveiling of the statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, honoring him on his birth anniversary. During the ceremony, the CM praised Upadhyaya's vision and hard work in nation-building.

'On the birth occasion of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, I want you all to remember the vision and hard work that he put into building the country 70 years ago,' said CM Adityanath. He added that Upadhyaya's principles still guide India's progress, especially in empowering the poor and farmers.

The CM credited Upadhyaya for the benefits available to the poor and farmers today. 'Following his vision, PM Narendra Modi has advanced the nation, enabling the BJP to defeat the Congress,' he stated. Adityanath also took to social media platform X, posting a tribute to Upadhyaya's dedication to national integration and societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024