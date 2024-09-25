CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's Statue on Birth Anniversary
CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary by unveiling his statue and highlighting his lasting contributions to India's development. The CM underscored the relevance of Upadhyaya's vision in contemporary times, lauding his efforts for the poor and farmers.
On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, honoring him on his birth anniversary. During the ceremony, the CM praised Upadhyaya's vision and hard work in nation-building.
'On the birth occasion of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, I want you all to remember the vision and hard work that he put into building the country 70 years ago,' said CM Adityanath. He added that Upadhyaya's principles still guide India's progress, especially in empowering the poor and farmers.
The CM credited Upadhyaya for the benefits available to the poor and farmers today. 'Following his vision, PM Narendra Modi has advanced the nation, enabling the BJP to defeat the Congress,' he stated. Adityanath also took to social media platform X, posting a tribute to Upadhyaya's dedication to national integration and societal progress.
