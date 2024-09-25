International Diplomats Observe Vibrant Voting Process in Jammu and Kashmir

A high-level delegation featuring senior diplomats from multiple countries arrived at polling booths in Budgam and Srinagar on Wednesday to observe the polling process in Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of External Affairs extended the invitation to diplomats from approximately 15 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, and the Philippines.

During their visit, the diplomats interacted with the voters and expressed their delight at the large turnout at the polling stations. South African diplomat Lara Swart told ANI, 'I think we are from 15 countries. This is my first time visiting Jammu and Kashmir. It's truly a privilege to have been invited by the Ministry of External Affairs to observe the polling stations.' A Rwandan diplomat commented, 'It's very well organized. We received a detailed explanation of the process. Voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm.'

Norwegian diplomat remarked, 'It's very important to visit different states and interact with the local population.' Tanzanian diplomat Deo was surprised by the pink booths, which are managed entirely by women. 'People seem excited to vote and are bringing their children to experience the democratic process,' he said. Singaporean diplomat Alice Cheng drew parallels between India's electoral process and that of Singapore, thanking the Ministry of External Affairs for organizing the visit.

After observing the electoral process, South Korean diplomat Lim Sang Woo described his experience as 'very impressive,' noting the palpable enthusiasm among voters. The second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir began at 7 am Wednesday, with over 25 lakh voters expected to decide the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts. The final phase of voting will occur on October 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 8.

