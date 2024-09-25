BJP Workers Detained After Protesting Karnataka CM's Residence Over MUDA Land Scam

The police detained BJP workers on Wednesday as they attempted to gherao the official residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The protesters demanded the CM's resignation following the dismissal of his plea against the Governor's sanction to investigate the alleged MUDA land allotment scam.

The Congress party dismissed the need for Siddaramaiah's resignation, accusing the Governor's office of being misused by the BJP at the Centre. They announced that Siddaramaiah would appeal the High Court's single bench order. The CM claimed that BJP and JD(S) are targeting him because of his support for the poor and his fight for social justice.

'They have launched political retribution against me because they can't bear to see the pro-people schemes we have introduced. But I have unwavering faith in the law and our Constitution. Ultimately, the truth will prevail in this fight. I want the people of Karnataka to recognise the truth behind these fabricated allegations regarding the MUDA case. The BJP and JD(S) are attempting to stop the pro-poor schemes of our government. The same leaders now calling for my resignation are the ones who opposed every initiative I introduced for the poor and marginalised,' Siddaramaiah said.

The Karnataka CM stated his intention to fight the legal battle and emerge stronger, while BJP leaders argued that he has lost his moral authority to remain in office following the High Court's decision.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for an investigation into alleged illegalities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority's (MUDA) land allotment to his wife. Justice Nagaprasanna's ruling stated that the Governor's sanction for prosecution was justified.

In the initial order issued on August 19, the High Court granted Siddaramaiah temporary relief by instructing a special court in Bengaluru to postpone further proceedings and avoid any preemptive action based on the Governor's sanction.

(With inputs from agencies.)