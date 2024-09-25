Smoke Scare Leads to Emirates Flight Delay at Chennai Airport

Emirates Airlines issued an apology following a Dubai-bound flight's delay at Chennai Airport on Tuesday due to smoke emanating from the engine compartment. An Emirates spokesperson said, 'Emirates flight EK547 from Chennai to Dubai on 24 September 2024 was delayed due to a technical fault. Following an engineering inspection, the aircraft was cleared to proceed to Dubai. Emirates apologizes for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance.'

Chennai Airport officials reported that smoke was detected from the tail of Flight EK547 during refueling at 9:40 PM, causing panic. Ground staff alerted the pilots, who subsequently shut down the engines to prevent escalation. Fire engines were dispatched to the site to mitigate any potential hazards. In the interim, all passengers were deplaned as a safety measure,' stated an airport official.

Following a comprehensive inspection by a team of engineers, the aircraft received safety clearance and was later allowed to take off. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)