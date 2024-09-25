Left Menu

Karnataka CM Faces Probe Over Alleged Illegal Land Allotments to Wife

A Special Court in Bengaluru has ordered the Karnataka Lokayukta to investigate allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for illegal allotment of land worth Rs 56 crore to his wife. The probe follows the High Court's lifting of a stay order. FIR registration and investigation will commence soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:53 IST
Karnataka CM Faces Probe Over Alleged Illegal Land Allotments to Wife
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Court in Bengaluru on Wednesday ordered the Karnataka Lokayukta to investigate allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the illegal allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to his wife, Parvathi. The sites were allocated by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The Karnataka Lokayukta's Mysuru district police are tasked with conducting the investigation within three months. This directive comes after the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday lifted an interim stay order issued on August 19, which had paused proceedings on complaints against Siddaramaiah.

The court action follows a petition by social activist Snehamayi Krishna. Advocate Vasant Kumar, representing Krishna, confirmed that an FIR will be registered as per the order. He added that the Chief Minister should resign to ensure a transparent investigation. Advocate Laxmi Ayengar, also representing Krishna, expressed satisfaction with the court's directive, adding that they are waiting for the Lokayukta to commence the investigation fairly.

The Karnataka High Court had dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the investigation sanctioned by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Justice Nagaprasanna ruled that the Governor's order did not suffer from non-application of mind. Allegedly, MUDA illegally allotted the sites in a prime location in Mysuru city to Siddaramaiah's wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024