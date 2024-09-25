Karnataka CM Faces Probe Over Alleged Illegal Land Allotments to Wife

A Special Court in Bengaluru on Wednesday ordered the Karnataka Lokayukta to investigate allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the illegal allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to his wife, Parvathi. The sites were allocated by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The Karnataka Lokayukta's Mysuru district police are tasked with conducting the investigation within three months. This directive comes after the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday lifted an interim stay order issued on August 19, which had paused proceedings on complaints against Siddaramaiah.

The court action follows a petition by social activist Snehamayi Krishna. Advocate Vasant Kumar, representing Krishna, confirmed that an FIR will be registered as per the order. He added that the Chief Minister should resign to ensure a transparent investigation. Advocate Laxmi Ayengar, also representing Krishna, expressed satisfaction with the court's directive, adding that they are waiting for the Lokayukta to commence the investigation fairly.

The Karnataka High Court had dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the investigation sanctioned by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Justice Nagaprasanna ruled that the Governor's order did not suffer from non-application of mind. Allegedly, MUDA illegally allotted the sites in a prime location in Mysuru city to Siddaramaiah's wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)