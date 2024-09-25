Left Menu

Chinese Vape Companies Explore Nicotine Substitutes Amid Health Concerns

Three major Chinese vape companies are researching nicotine-like chemicals as potential substitutes in vape products. Among the chemicals, 6-methyl nicotine is already in use but may be more potent and addictive. Companies stress the need for extensive research before commercialization to ensure safety.

Three major Chinese vape companies are exploring nicotine-like chemicals as potential substitutes for nicotine in vape products. Among these chemicals is 6-methyl nicotine, which has a similar structure to nicotine and is already utilized in some American vapes. However, its potentially higher potency and addictiveness have raised concerns among regulators and researchers.

Hangsen International Group, Zinwi Biotech, and Smoore International, all significant players in the vape industry, have all stated that more studies are required to ascertain the safety of these analogs. Smoore's executive director Eve Wang emphasized the importance of extensive research before any commercial launch, likening the process to the development of medicinal products.

Yu Kang, head of Hangsen International's Research Institute, and Haley Xu, head of global communication at Zinwi Biotech, echoed similar sentiments. Both companies are investigating around 10 different nicotine analogs each, with a strong focus on ensuring safety before any new products reach the market.

