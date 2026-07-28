Bontebok National Park Set to Welcome Visitors Back from August

Bontebok National Park is preparing to welcome visitors again after months of recovery work following the severe floods that struck the area in May 2026. South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed that the park will reopen in stages, allowing guests to enjoy selected facilities while restoration continues in other parts of the reserve.

The phased reopening marks an important step for one of South Africa's smallest national parks, giving nature lovers the chance to return while rehabilitation teams complete repairs to damaged infrastructure.

First Visitor Facilities Reopen

The first phase of reopening begins on 1 August 2026. Visitors will have access to six self-catering chalets, the park's camping site, and three popular hiking routes: the Aloe Hill, Acacia, and Termite trails.

These facilities have been restored and assessed to ensure they are safe for public use. The reopening provides travelers with opportunities to experience the park's wildlife, indigenous vegetation, and peaceful surroundings after months of restricted access.

Recovery Work Continues

Some areas remain closed because repairs are still underway. The eight riverside chalets that suffered flood damage are being refurbished and cannot yet be booked.

Die Stroom Picnic Site and the Bushbuck Trail will also stay closed until rehabilitation is complete. SANParks said more visitor facilities and experiences will be reopened as work progresses, with updates shared once each area is ready.

Restoring a Popular Nature Destination

The floods caused significant damage to parts of the park, making extensive repairs necessary before visitors could safely return. Restoration teams have focused on rebuilding essential infrastructure while protecting the natural environment that makes Bontebok National Park a popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts, hikers, and campers.

By reopening in stages, SANParks can welcome guests back without compromising safety or disrupting ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

Thanks to Visitors for Their Patience

SANParks expressed its appreciation to visitors, tourism partners, and other stakeholders for their understanding and continued support during the recovery period.

The organisation said it looks forward to welcoming guests back and remains focused on restoring the remaining facilities in a safe and responsible way, ensuring the park can once again offer a complete visitor experience in the months ahead.