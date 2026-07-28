South Africa Seeks Public Input on Updated Employment Equity Code

The Department of Employment and Labour has opened a 60-day public consultation on a revised Code of Good Practice that will guide designated employers in preparing, implementing and monitoring Employment Equity (EE) plans. The review forms part of the government's ongoing efforts to support fair workplace practices while helping employers meet their legal responsibilities under South Africa's Employment Equity Act.

The draft code was published for public comment on 24 July 2026, giving businesses, labour organisations, employees and other interested parties an opportunity to provide written feedback before the updated guidelines are finalised.

Clearer Guidance for Employers

The revised code provides practical guidance for designated employers on developing and managing employment equity plans in line with the Employment Equity Act, No. 55 of 1998, as amended, and its accompanying regulations.

According to the department, the document explains the objectives and purpose of employment equity planning while outlining the legal framework that supports the process. It also covers the structure of employment equity plans, the steps involved in preparing them, methods for implementation and monitoring, and the reporting obligations that employers must meet.

The guidance is designed to help employers apply employment equity requirements consistently within their own workplace environments.

Who the Code Applies To

The revised code applies to designated employers that employ 50 or more workers, as required by the Employment Equity Act. These employers must prepare, implement and monitor employment equity plans in consultation with representative trade unions, employees or elected employee representatives.

The department said the code offers practical guidelines that support both employers and employees throughout the planning process, encouraging meaningful consultation and compliance with employment equity legislation.

Part of South Africa's Legal Framework

The Department of Employment and Labour noted that the revised code is issued under Section 54 of the Employment Equity Act. It should be read alongside other codes published under the Act, relevant labour legislation, the Constitution of South Africa and the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act.

By aligning these legal frameworks, the code seeks to promote workplaces that are more representative, inclusive and compliant with national labour laws.

Public Participation Encouraged

The department has encouraged businesses, labour organisations, professional bodies and members of the public to participate in the consultation process by submitting written comments during the 60-day comment period.

Submissions can be sent by email to Christina.Lehlokoa@labour.gov.za or Tsholofelo.Ndlovu@labour.gov.za before the consultation period closes.