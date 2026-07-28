KwaZulu-Natal Nears Welisizwe Bridge Construction Target

KwaZulu-Natal is making strong progress in expanding rural infrastructure, with most of the planned Welisizwe bridges in the Zululand District Municipality now complete. The programme is improving access for rural communities while creating jobs, supporting local businesses and strengthening the province's transport network.

Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala shared the latest progress during the handover of two newly completed Welisizwe bridges in the Ulundi Local Municipality, highlighting the impact the project is already having on people's daily lives.

Rural Communities Gain Safer Access

Zikalala said 11 of the 13 bridges planned for the Zululand District Municipality have now been completed, while the remaining two are undergoing technical assessments before construction can move forward.

Across KwaZulu-Natal, the programme has reached another major milestone, with 41 of the province's 51 planned bridges already completed. The bridges are designed to improve safe access for residents travelling to schools, workplaces, healthcare facilities and other essential services, particularly during periods of heavy rain when rivers become difficult to cross.

The Welisizwe Rural Bridges Programme forms part of government's broader investment in rural infrastructure and economic development.

Local Jobs and Businesses Benefit

The construction of the two newly opened bridges also created employment opportunities within the local community.

According to Zikalala, 161 jobs were generated during the construction period. These included 152 positions under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), five artisan posts, two special workman trainees and one clerical position.

The Deputy Minister said the programme continues to support local economic development by using locally sourced construction materials and bridge components while creating opportunities for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs). This approach also contributes to transformation within South Africa's construction sector.

National Programme Continues to Expand

During the 2023 Budget Vote, government allocated R3.8 billion to the Welisizwe Rural Bridges Programme, covering six provinces: the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West.

The programme has set a target of constructing 288 bridges across these provinces. So far, 130 bridges have been completed, while 48 more are currently under construction, reflecting steady progress toward improving rural connectivity nationwide.

Phase Two to Reach More Provinces

Government is already preparing for the next stage of the initiative. Zikalala said consultations with the Department of Transport are well advanced for the submission of the Phase Two application. The expansion will provide additional rural bridges and extend the programme to the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng, provinces that were not included in the first phase.

Managed by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, the South African National Defence Force and Provincial Transport Departments, the Welisizwe Rural Bridges Programme also forms part of the country's Strategic Integrated Projects and supports government's broader economic recovery efforts by improving infrastructure while creating employment.