Delhi Unveils Theme for Winter Action Plan: 'Milkar Chalein aur Pradushan se Ladein'

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced this year's Winter Action Plan, themed 'Milkar Chalein aur Pradushan se Ladein,' during a press conference on Wednesday. Rai highlighted the plan's emphasis on collective efforts to combat pollution, noting a significant decrease in Delhi's polluted days from 243 in 2016 to 159 in 2023, thanks to government initiatives and public awareness.

Discussing the ten long-term plans that contributed to pollution reduction, Rai pointed to the tree plantation campaign as the most impactful. 'Delhi's green belt now covers 23.01% of the city,' he said. He also mentioned the increase in the number of buses, including two thousand electric ones, and the rise in electric vehicles (EVs) to over three lakh due to the state's EV policy.

Looking ahead to the 2024 Winter Action Plan, Rai outlined new measures including drone monitoring of pollution hotspots and the formation of a six-member Special Task Force (STF) to combat pollution. The plan features 21 action points, an increase from last year's 14. Initiatives will include an anti-dust campaign starting October 7, road-sweeping and water-sprinkling machines, and mobile anti-smog guns. Public participation will be boosted with campaigns like the Harit Kalash Yatra led by women to raise plant awareness. The government will also award the 'Hari Ratna Award' to entities excelling in pollution control, and Rai called for Central Government collaboration to address rising pollution levels in NCR states impacting Delhi.

