TDP Spokesperson Criticizes YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Amid Tirupati Temple Row

In a scathing critique, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram lashed out at YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his scheduled visit to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. Accusing Reddy of committing an 'unforgivable sin', he stated, 'Lord Balaji will not forgive him even if he climbs the seven hills on his knees.'

The controversy erupted amid claims by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP government. Naidu emphasized that individuals from other religions must sign a declaration to have darshan of Lord Balaji.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit has sparked criticism, with TDP and other opposition parties pointing to his Christian faith and his prior non-compliance with the temple's declaration rule. Meanwhile, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has accused Naidu of disseminating false information to tarnish the image of the temple prasadam and create political unrest.

To counter this, YSRCP has urged devotees to participate in temple poojas on September 28 to cleanse the sanctity of Tirumala and restore the honor of Lord Venkateswara's Prasadam. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) clarified that rumors about a tobacco pouch found in the laddus are untrue, stressing that the prasadam is prepared under stringent guidelines and CCTV surveillance.

