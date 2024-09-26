Union Minister Lauds PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, describing it as a testament to inspiring leadership. Vaishnaw planted a sapling at Soochna Bhawan in line with the nationwide plantation drive led by PM Modi.

Addressing the media, Vaishnaw expressed gratitude for having a leader who motivates the nation. He mentioned that the pledge taken at Soochna Bhawan reflects the commitment to maintain cleanliness and sustainability. The campaign, according to Vaishnaw, is yielding positive results with numerous plantation efforts across India.

Highlighting the broader impact of the NDA government's policies, Vaishnaw asserted that India's progress in various sectors is due to robust leadership. He also engaged in 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' activities organized by the Central Bureau of Communication to foster awareness about cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

The minister administered a cleanliness oath to ministry staff, emphasizing the promotion of sustainable practices. Launched by PM Modi on World Environment Day, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' encourages citizens to plant saplings as tributes to their mothers and share their efforts via #Plant4Mother.

PM Modi has underscored the significant increase in India's forest cover due to collective efforts. He continues to inspire the nation to engage in environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)