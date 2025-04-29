HSBC Lowers S&P 500 Year-End Target Amid Economic Concerns

HSBC has adjusted its projections for the S&P 500 index, reducing its year-end target to 5600, citing slower economic growth and tariff-related challenges affecting corporate earnings.

Aligning with BofA Global Research, HSBC's revised forecast reflects a cautious market outlook amid ongoing economic uncertainty exacerbated by evolving U.S. tariff policies.

The London-based brokerage anticipates defensive strategies, favoring large-cap and value stocks, amid predictions that the Federal Reserve may cut rates further this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)