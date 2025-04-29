Left Menu

Elderly Swindle: The ATM Card Scam Unveiled

Delhi Police arrested Firoj, a scammer, for defrauding an elderly man of Rs 60,000. Using deceit, he swapped the man's ATM card under the guise of assistance. The arrest led to uncovering 39 stolen cards. Investigations revealed a gang targeting ATM users through similar fraudulent tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent bust, Delhi Police apprehended Firoj, a resident of Ghaziabad's Loni, accused of scamming Rs 60,000 from an elderly man in Chanderlok Colony by fraudulently swapping ATM cards.

Following a complaint filed by Babu Ram, whose savings vanished following the ruse, police registered a case at the Mansarovar Park station and initiated a probe.

Firoj's arrest on April 21 in Shahdara led to the discovery of 39 stolen ATM cards, revealing a broader scheme. The perpetrator confessed to participating in a gang orchestrating similar scams to exploit ATM users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

