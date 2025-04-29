Elderly Swindle: The ATM Card Scam Unveiled

In a recent bust, Delhi Police apprehended Firoj, a resident of Ghaziabad's Loni, accused of scamming Rs 60,000 from an elderly man in Chanderlok Colony by fraudulently swapping ATM cards.

Following a complaint filed by Babu Ram, whose savings vanished following the ruse, police registered a case at the Mansarovar Park station and initiated a probe.

Firoj's arrest on April 21 in Shahdara led to the discovery of 39 stolen ATM cards, revealing a broader scheme. The perpetrator confessed to participating in a gang orchestrating similar scams to exploit ATM users.

(With inputs from agencies.)