Indian Bank Board Approves Rs 5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bonds

State-owned Indian Bank's board has approved raising Rs 5,000 crore via long-term infrastructure bonds to fund projects. This approval is in addition to Rs 5,000 crore already raised in FY25. The funds will be raised in tranches during the current or subsequent financial year to finance/refinance infrastructure and affordable housing projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Indian Bank on Thursday announced its board's approval to raise Rs 5,000 crore through long-term infrastructure bonds aimed at financing projects.

The move adds to the Rs 5,000 crore that the bank already raised in FY25, as mentioned in a regulatory filing.

The capital will be raised in one or more tranches during the current or subsequent financial year, depending on requirements for financing or refinancing infrastructure and affordable housing, in line with RBI guidelines and legal regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

