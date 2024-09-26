Indian Bank Board Approves Rs 5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bonds

State-owned Indian Bank on Thursday announced its board's approval to raise Rs 5,000 crore through long-term infrastructure bonds aimed at financing projects.

The move adds to the Rs 5,000 crore that the bank already raised in FY25, as mentioned in a regulatory filing.

The capital will be raised in one or more tranches during the current or subsequent financial year, depending on requirements for financing or refinancing infrastructure and affordable housing, in line with RBI guidelines and legal regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)