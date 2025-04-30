Left Menu

Manipur MLAs Demand Popular Government Amid President's Rule

Twenty-one MLAs from Manipur have appealed to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to establish a popular government, moving beyond the recent imposition of President's rule. They cite a lack of progress in restoring peace following ethnic violence. Critics argue the MLAs bypassed constitutional protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:30 IST
Manipur MLAs Demand Popular Government Amid President's Rule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur's political scene is witnessing tension as twenty-one MLAs have reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, advocating for the formation of a "popular government". This plea emerges as the state remains under President's rule, which was instated after ethnic violence resulted in significant instability.

Since February 13, Manipur has operated under President's rule after Chief Minister N Biren Singh stepped down. Despite expectations for peace and order, the MLAs felt no substantial actions materialized, prompting civil organizations to voice opposition and demand government restoration.

While the MLAs assure dedication to reestablishing normalcy, some, like Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President Keisham Meghachandra Singh, criticize the bypassing of constitutional routes to form the government, highlighting a need for sincerity in ensuring democratic processes are respected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025