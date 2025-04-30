Manipur MLAs Demand Popular Government Amid President's Rule

Manipur's political scene is witnessing tension as twenty-one MLAs have reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, advocating for the formation of a "popular government". This plea emerges as the state remains under President's rule, which was instated after ethnic violence resulted in significant instability.

Since February 13, Manipur has operated under President's rule after Chief Minister N Biren Singh stepped down. Despite expectations for peace and order, the MLAs felt no substantial actions materialized, prompting civil organizations to voice opposition and demand government restoration.

While the MLAs assure dedication to reestablishing normalcy, some, like Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President Keisham Meghachandra Singh, criticize the bypassing of constitutional routes to form the government, highlighting a need for sincerity in ensuring democratic processes are respected.

