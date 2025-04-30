Left Menu

Vatican Trial Controversy: Cardinal Becciu's Conviction Under Scrutiny

The Vatican's trial of Cardinal Angelo Becciu for financial crimes continues to raise questions, with convictions appealed and disputed trial integrity casting shadows ahead of the upcoming May 7 conclave. Becciu withdrew from participation in the conclave amidst controversy surrounding the trial, which has seen allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:29 IST
On Wednesday, Catholic cardinals acknowledged the ongoing controversy surrounding the Vatican trial that convicted Cardinal Angelo Becciu of financial crimes.

This development comes as significant, considering it precedes the May 7 conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor. Convicted in 2023 of embezzlement, Becciu's case is under appeal, with concerns over trial integrity.

The College of Cardinals commended Becciu for withdrawing from the conclave, amidst revelations that his trial was marred by allegations of prosecutorial misconduct and manipulation of key witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

