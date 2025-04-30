Left Menu

China Eases Sanctions to Strengthen EU Ties

China is lifting sanctions on four European Parliament members, a step toward mending ties strained since 2021 sanctions over Uyghur detentions. European Parliament President Metsola is expected to announce the decision, potentially aiding economic and political relations between China and Europe.

China Eases Sanctions to Strengthen EU Ties
In a significant diplomatic move, China is lifting sanctions on four members of the European Parliament. This was confirmed by an anonymous parliament official to Reuters.

The decision, expected to be announced by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, marks an effort to strengthen economic and political relations between China and Europe. The sanctions, originally imposed in response to Western actions against China's alleged human rights violations, had frozen talks on a crucial investment agreement.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized the mutual benefits of economic and trade cooperation, expressing hope for renewed exchanges. The lifting of sanctions is seen as a crucial step towards easing EU-China tensions and could restore traction in economic collaborations.

