Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Chairs Vigilance Committee Meeting in Gandhinagar

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presided over a Vigilance and Monitoring Control Committee meeting in Gandhinagar, focused on welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes and Tribes. The committee praised initiatives like Manav Garima Yojana and Samras Hostels. Key ministers and elected officials from reserved seats were in attendance.

Updated: 26-09-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:40 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel presides over state-level vigilance and monitoring committee meeting. (Photo/CMO,Gujarat). Image Credit: ANI
A state-level Vigilance and Monitoring Control Committee meeting took place in Gandhinagar under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday. This committee operates under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Rules, 2018.

Committee members lauded the state government's significant efforts in implementing numerous welfare schemes aimed at Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and backward classes. Highlighted programs included the Manav Garima Yojana, the Baba Saheb Ambedkar educational loan for overseas studies, and Samras Hostels, which provide accommodation for rural students studying in cities.

The meeting saw attendance from prominent officials including Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, Tribal Development Minister Kuber Dindor, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Bhanuben Babariya, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, and Chief Secretary Raj Kumar. Elected MLAs and MPs from reserved seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, such as Jasvantsinh Bhabhor, Prabhubhai Vasava, Vinodbhai Chavda, and Dinesh Makwana, were also present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

