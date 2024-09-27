Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Faces Heavy Rainfall: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Immediate Relief Efforts

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials in Uttar Pradesh to expedite relief efforts in response to heavy rainfall. Families and farmers have faced significant losses. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a heavy rain alert, and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has requested urgent relief for affected farmers.

A visual of heavy rain in Gorakhpur on Thursday (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh - Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Uttar Pradesh, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order swift relief measures on Friday. The CM instructed district officials to visit affected areas, ensuring proper execution of relief efforts and providing necessary assistance, according to an official release.

Addressing the affected families, CM Adityanath emphasized the need for providing relief amounts to families who have lost homes and livestock. Meanwhile, Gorakhpur experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday, causing significant problems for schoolchildren and farmers, who reported extensive damage to paddy crops.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for very heavy rainfall across the state. Previously, on September 24, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary had urged the CM to initiate urgent relief for farmers in the Braj region, citing severe crop losses due to excessive rains. Reports from Moradabad show around 60% of sugarcane and 70% of paddy crops have been impacted by ongoing heavy rains and strong winds, leaving extensive damage and waterlogged fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

