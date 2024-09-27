Jilted Lover Attacks Girlfriend on Moving Bus in Telangana

A jilted lover attacked his girlfriend with a knife on a moving bus in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Thursday, police said.

The accused, frustrated by the woman's refusal to answer his calls, planned the attack out of anger and desperation. He first snatched her phone, demanding an explanation for her avoidance before launching the assault. The victim, who sustained minor injuries to her finger, is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

Authorities have registered a complaint against the man under sections 74, 78 BNS, 320, and 118 (1) BNS. Inspector E. Reddy of the Uppal police station confirmed the incident was a consequence of personal animosities. The police continue to investigate the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)