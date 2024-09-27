High-Profile Joinings Shake Andhra Pradesh Politics

In a significant political development, former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Samineni Udaya Bhanu, and Kilari Rosaiah have joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP). The induction took place in Vijayawada in the presence of JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

During the event on Thursday, Kalyan welcomed the former MLAs and urged them to bolster the party's grassroots presence by promoting its ideology and addressing people's concerns. The defection deals a blow to YSRCP, which managed to secure only 11 seats in the recent Assembly elections, a stark contrast to the 135 seats won by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and 21 by JSP.

This political shift comes amid controversies surrounding YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Allegations have surfaced that ghee used for the famous Tirupati laddoo prasadam contained animal fat during his tenure. In response, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe these claims, promising strict action based on the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)