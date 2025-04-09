Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Visits Injured Son in Singapore

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited his son Mark Shankar in a Singapore hospital, amid reports of the child's recovery from a fire accident. Janasena party sources confirmed that seven-year-old Shankar sustained burn injuries and lung complications due to smoke inhalation from the mishap at a Singapore school.

A press release revealed that Shankar is making steady progress. Kalyan traveled from Hyderabad to Singapore on Tuesday night, swiftly making his way to his son's side at the hospital.

Medical tests are underway to evaluate the health impact of the smoke inhalation. Shankar, who transitioned from the emergency ward to a private room on Wednesday morning IST, will remain under medical observation with further assessments for the next three days, according to the statement.

