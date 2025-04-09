Left Menu

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Visits Injured Son in Singapore

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan met his son Mark Shankar in a hospital in Singapore, where he is recovering from burn injuries and lung complications. Shankar, injured in a school fire accident, is undergoing tests. His condition is improving as he moves to a private room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:54 IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited his son Mark Shankar in a Singapore hospital, amid reports of the child's recovery from a fire accident. Janasena party sources confirmed that seven-year-old Shankar sustained burn injuries and lung complications due to smoke inhalation from the mishap at a Singapore school.

A press release revealed that Shankar is making steady progress. Kalyan traveled from Hyderabad to Singapore on Tuesday night, swiftly making his way to his son's side at the hospital.

Medical tests are underway to evaluate the health impact of the smoke inhalation. Shankar, who transitioned from the emergency ward to a private room on Wednesday morning IST, will remain under medical observation with further assessments for the next three days, according to the statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

