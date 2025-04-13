Heroic Recovery: Pawan Kalyan's Son Survives Fire Incident

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced that his son, Mark Shankar, is stable and recovering after surviving a fire accident at a Singapore summer camp. The unfortunate incident, which claimed one child's life, occurred earlier this April.

Kalyan expressed heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support received during this difficult time. He specifically thanked Indian nationals in Singapore, who played a crucial role in rescuing Shankar and others, as well as national leaders for their encouraging words.

In a message on social media platform 'X', Kalyan extended his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, underlining the significance of community and leadership during such crises.

