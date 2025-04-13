Left Menu

Heroic Recovery: Pawan Kalyan's Son Survives Fire Incident

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, is recovering after surviving a fire accident at a summer camp in Singapore. Kalyan thanked those who supported them during the crisis, including Indian leaders. The incident resulted in one child's death, but Shankar and others were rescued.

Updated: 13-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 14:56 IST
  • India

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced that his son, Mark Shankar, is stable and recovering after surviving a fire accident at a Singapore summer camp. The unfortunate incident, which claimed one child's life, occurred earlier this April.

Kalyan expressed heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support received during this difficult time. He specifically thanked Indian nationals in Singapore, who played a crucial role in rescuing Shankar and others, as well as national leaders for their encouraging words.

In a message on social media platform 'X', Kalyan extended his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, underlining the significance of community and leadership during such crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

