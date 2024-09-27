Left Menu

Land for Jobs Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav and Family Face Court Summons

The Enforcement Directorate has filed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in the Land for Jobs scam, accusing them of obtaining land as illegal gratification for railway appointments. The court has summoned them for an October 7 appearance, citing sufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:19 IST
Former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav ( File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its supplementary chargesheet for the Land for Jobs scam, has accused former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members of receiving illegal land parcels in exchange for jobs in the Indian Railways. These lands, classified as 'proceeds of crime' under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, were used to consolidate the Yadav family's holdings.

According to the ED, Yadav orchestrated a criminal conspiracy through his family and associates to conceal the acquisition of these lands. Landowners, mainly in Mahua Bagh, Patna, were persuaded to sell at undervalued prices with job promises. Most parcels ended up with Yadav's wife, Rabri Devi. Entities like M/s A K Infosystems Private Limited further obscured the connections, with key associates facilitating these transactions.

Characters like Misa Bharti and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, despite their denials, were implicated. The court, finding sufficient evidence, has summoned Yadav, his sons, and others for an October 7 hearing. This scam, involving illicit land transfers for government jobs, represents severe public trust violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

