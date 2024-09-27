Man Arrested for Alleged Acid Attack on Wife Amid Divorce Proceedings
A 34-year-old man from Malvani was arrested after his wife accused him of an acid attack. The victim, 27, reportedly filed for divorce due to the husband's unemployment, drug addiction, and extramarital affair. She sustained facial burns and is undergoing treatment.
A 34-year-old man was apprehended in the Malvani area following allegations of an acid attack by his wife. The 27-year-old victim had entered into a love marriage with the suspect in 2019. She later sought a divorce after discovering his unemployment, drug addiction, and extramarital affair.
Residing at her maternal residence in Malad for the past three months, the victim was assaulted on Wednesday, resulting in facial burns. She has been admitted to Cooper Hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.
Authorities have charged the husband under various sections, including BNS sections 124 (2), 311, 333, and 352.
