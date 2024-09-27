Left Menu

Tripura Government's Festive Gift: Free Essentials for Ration Cardholders

The Tripura government, led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, will provide 9.83 lakh ration cardholders with 2 kg of flour, 1 kg of sugar, and 500 grams of semolina for free ahead of the Durga Puja festival. The initiative will cost Rs 6.84 crore. Additionally, old paper ration cards will be replaced with PVC ones, and direct recruitment for 1,265 posts has been approved.

Manik Saha
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that the state government will distribute 2 kg of flour, 1 kg of sugar, and 500 grams of semolina for free to 9.83 lakh ration cardholders ahead of the Durga Puja festival. This marks a departure from the previous practice of selling these items at subsidised rates.

The initiative, expected to cost Rs 6.84 crore, will allow consumers to start receiving the free items at fair price shops from the first week of October, according to Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. Additionally, the government will begin replacing old paper ration cards with PVC ones starting September 30, with the distribution set to commence at a programme attended by the Chief Minister. New PVC cards will be distributed in Agartala by December and to others within three to four months.

Furthermore, the council of ministers has approved the direct recruitment of 1,265 posts in various departments and the creation of 193 posts in the Education and Youth Affairs & Sports department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

