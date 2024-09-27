Reliance Foundation Donates Rs 20 Crore to Telangana CM's Relief Fund

The Reliance Foundation on Friday announced its donation of Rs 20 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Representatives of the foundation presented a cheque to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on behalf of Nita Ambani, according to an official release.

This contribution comes as several prominent figures, including megastar Chiranjeevi and various corporates, supported the Relief Fund to assist those impacted by recent heavy rains and floods in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)