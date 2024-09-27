Left Menu

Reliance Foundation Donates Rs 20 Crore to Telangana CM's Relief Fund

The Reliance Foundation donated Rs 20 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Representatives met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and delivered a cheque from Nita Ambani. Several prominent individuals and corporations also contributed to aid flood and heavy rain-affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:52 IST
Reliance Foundation Donates Rs 20 Crore to Telangana CM's Relief Fund
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@reliancepower Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reliance Foundation on Friday announced its donation of Rs 20 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Representatives of the foundation presented a cheque to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on behalf of Nita Ambani, according to an official release.

This contribution comes as several prominent figures, including megastar Chiranjeevi and various corporates, supported the Relief Fund to assist those impacted by recent heavy rains and floods in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024