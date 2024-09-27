Private School in Uttar Pradesh Accused of Intimidation and Permit Violations

The Uttar Pradesh Education department has issued a show cause notice to the management of a private school in Aligharh district over allegations of intimidating children with threats of 'electric chair' punishments and failing to renew its permit to conduct classes.

Basic Education Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh reported receiving a complaint from a parent who alleged that their child was tortured with threats of being 'made to sit on an electric chair.' Singh, however, clarified that CCTV footage revealed no such incident but did show another student being beaten.

Further investigation disclosed that the school had not renewed its permit to run classes up to grade 8. Singh has recommended the termination of the coordinator responsible for the beating incident and flagged the act of threatening children with electric chairs as a punishable offense under the Right to Education Act.

