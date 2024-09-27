Russia to Chart Independent Course on Climate Policy Amid Growing Tensions

Russia is set to chart its own course on climate policy, diverging from Western agendas, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin announced on Friday. Sorokin's comments suggest potential clashes at the COP29 U.N. climate summit scheduled for November in Azerbaijan.

Russia's relations with the West are strained due to the Ukraine conflict, with disagreements extending to climate policies. As the holder of the world's largest natural gas reserves, Russia is developing a new energy strategy set to last through 2050.

"Our energy strategy will include climate-related measures that won't pressure our development potential," Sorokin stated at an energy conference, highlighting energy efficiency as a key approach. He emphasized that Russia's energy-saving potential stands at 20%-30%, favoring clean resources like natural gas, nuclear, and hydropower over wind turbines and solar panels.

Russia argues that natural gas use is compatible with global climate goals, despite concerns from some scientists that its production exacerbates climate change. The debate around natural gas's role remains contentious as countries aim to curb greenhouse gases.

