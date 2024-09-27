Tamil Nadu CM Meets PM Modi, Seeks Funds and Fishermen's Rights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss pressing state issues, requesting the release of central funds under the Samagara Siksha Scheme and approval for the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II on a 50:50 equity sharing basis. During the 40-minute meeting, Stalin handed over a memorandum detailing these concerns and other critical issues.

Speaking to reporters post the meeting, Stalin termed the discussion as 'good' and expressed hope for positive outcomes. 'It was a pleasure to meet with PM Modi. He expressed happiness, and it's now in his hands to make this meeting fruitful,' Stalin said.

The memorandum emphasized the need for central funds to expedite the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II, which has already seen significant investment but is currently stalled due to pending approvals. Additionally, CM Stalin highlighted the demand for funds under the Samagara Siksha Scheme and called for a permanent solution to secure traditional fishing rights for Indian fishermen, stressing the urgency of releasing apprehended fishermen and their vessels.

