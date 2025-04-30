Left Menu

Punjab's Anti-Drone Shield: Strong Response to Border Tensions

The Punjab government has announced the deployment of an anti-drone system along the India-Pakistan border. This initiative aims at curbing cross-border attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs via drones. Concurrently, violations at the Line of Control continue, with recent ceasefire breaches sparking retaliation from India's forces.

30-04-2025
In response to escalating tensions on the India-Pakistan border, the Punjab government has taken decisive action by deploying an anti-drone system along the state's boundary with Pakistan. According to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office, this strategic move is designed to thwart attempts to transport drugs and weapons into India via drones, a tactic reportedly used by parties across the border. The advanced technology will enable police and security agencies to promptly track and neutralize unauthorized drones from Pakistan.

The Punjab government's statement emphasized the system's capacity to shoot down intruding drones, effectively dismantling cross-border smuggling operations. "The conspiracy to send weapons and drugs through drones coming from Pakistan will fail," stated the Punjab CMO. This development follows increased ceasefire violations at the Line of Control, where the Indian Army has been engaged in responding to Pakistani firing.

Recent incidents have seen Pakistani forces initiating unprovoked small-arms fire in multiple sectors along the Line of Control, including Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor. The Indian Army has reported that similar aggressions were recorded in Baramulla, Kupwara, and the Pargwal sector on the International Border. Indian troops have engaged in proportionate retaliation to these offenses, underscoring the ongoing volatility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

