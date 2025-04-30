Iran Executes Man for Espionage and Collaboration

In a significant development, an Iranian national was executed on charges of espionage and intelligence cooperation with Israel. This action was taken after the individual's conviction, according to the semi-official Fars news agency on Wednesday.

The executed man faced allegations of collaborating with Israeli intelligence, a charge that Iran takes extremely seriously due to its long-standing tensions with Israel.

This execution highlights the strained bilateral relations and the ongoing espionage accusations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)