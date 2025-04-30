Iran Executes Man for Espionage and Collaboration
An Iranian man was executed following his conviction on charges of espionage and intelligence cooperation with Israel, according to the semi-official Fars news agency reports.
Updated: 30-04-2025 12:40 IST
In a significant development, an Iranian national was executed on charges of espionage and intelligence cooperation with Israel. This action was taken after the individual's conviction, according to the semi-official Fars news agency on Wednesday.
The executed man faced allegations of collaborating with Israeli intelligence, a charge that Iran takes extremely seriously due to its long-standing tensions with Israel.
This execution highlights the strained bilateral relations and the ongoing espionage accusations between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
