Left Menu

Union Commerce Minister Advocates Heavier Mangalsutras After Gold Duty Cut

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the reduction in gold import duties will make it easier for women to purchase heavier mangalsutras. At an event by Malabar Gold and Diamonds, he highlighted the business growth following the duty cut and emphasized the role of the Gold and Jewellery Export Promotion Council in promoting tourism and education initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:57 IST
Union Commerce Minister Advocates Heavier Mangalsutras After Gold Duty Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Friday that the recent reduction in gold import duties will alleviate any difficulties women may have faced in buying mangalsutras. Speaking at an event organized by Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Minister Goyal noted that the reduction has led to a surge in business and allows women to purchase heavier mangalsutras.

The Finance Minister's decision to reduce customs duty on gold from 15 percent to 6 percent has driven this growth, satisfying longstanding demands from within the gold industry for lower duties. Goyal also urged the Gold and Jewellery Export Promotion Council to leverage jeweller outlets abroad to promote Indian tourism, which he emphasized would benefit both the country and the gold sector.

Additionally, at the Malabar event which announced scholarships for over 21,000 female students, Goyal encouraged the industry to work on collective initiatives such as girls' education to propel India toward becoming a developed nation. He also praised Malabar's commitment to corporate social responsibility, noting that the company's contributions could exceed Rs 100 crore this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024