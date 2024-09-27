Left Menu

Assam's Multi-Hazard Risk Financing Study: ACG Meeting Focuses on Disaster Risk Reduction and Digital Collaboration

A critical discussion on the Multi-Hazard Risk Financing Study under Assam's Integrated River Basin Management Program was held in Guwahati. Officials emphasized the importance of sustainable disaster mitigation solutions and a comprehensive approach to risk reduction, finance management, and the development of a digital platform for disaster management.

Updated: 27-09-2024 21:45 IST
A meeting for the 'Multi-Hazard Risk Financing Study' was held in Janata Bhawan in Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

A crucial meeting for the 'Multi-Hazard Risk Financing Study,' commissioned under the Assam Integrated River Basin Management Program (AIRBMP), took place on Friday at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati, per an official release. Virendra Mittal, the project officer of AIRBMP, underscored the significance of the study in formulating cost-effective and sustainable disaster risk mitigation strategies.

The study is set to develop a multi-hazard risk profile and a Catastrophic (CAT) Risk Model for Assam, alongside providing an overview of public financial management strategies. It involves outlining fund requirements before, during, and after disasters, coordinating with finance ministries, and overhauling the fund disbursement system for disaster response and recovery. Robust data from various departments will be crucial for disaster management plans and Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) studies.

The meeting also covered the 'Scoping Analysis & Development of the Framework for the Learning & Collaboration Harnessing Information Technology (LACHIT) Platform.' With UNICEF's technical support, ASDMA is conducting a feasibility analysis for an integrated, technology-driven platform aimed at disaster management in Assam. Principal Secretary and ASDMA CEO Gyanendra Tripathi engaged with officials to discuss micro-services needed for the LACHIT platform. Additional CEO Meenakshi Das Nath emphasized multi-language accessibility for the platform. The discussion included officials from various departments and disaster management experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

