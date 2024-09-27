Tripura Celebrates World Tourism Day with Grandeur

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha extended his greetings on World Tourism Day, highlighting the state's unique natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. In his message on X, he described Tripura as an ideal destination for a captivating journey.

Saha mentioned key attractions such as the Mata Tripurasundari Temple, the rock carvings of Unakoti, Neermahal, Chabimura, and Narkelkunja, promising that Tripura offers experiences that leave a lasting impression on visitors.

The state government's tourism department is preparing a series of extensive programs to observe World Tourism Day and raise awareness about its significance. Celebrated annually on September 27, the day marks the adoption of the Statutes of the Organization in 1970, which led to the establishment of UN Tourism. This year, the theme is 'Tourism and Peace.'

(With inputs from agencies.)