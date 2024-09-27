Left Menu

NCPCR Chairperson Calls Hathras School Boy's Death 'Unforgivable'

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanungo deemed the death of a school boy in Hathras as 'unforgivable' and a result of 'carelessness'. The incident has prompted the arrest of five individuals and an investigation. State authorities may consider de-recognizing the implicated school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:49 IST
NCPCR Chairperson Calls Hathras School Boy's Death 'Unforgivable'
NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanungo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanungo labeled the death of a schoolboy in Hathras as an 'unforgivable' act of 'carelessness.' Kanungo confirmed that the commission has acknowledged the incident and will send a team from Delhi to investigate. Under the state commission's leadership, a thorough probe will be conducted and a report submitted. Preliminary findings suggest rules and government guidelines were violated.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh police arrested five individuals in connection with the alleged murder of the student at his school. The accused, identified as Ramprakash Solanki, Dinesh Baghel, Jashodhan Singh alias Bhagat ji, Laxman Singh, and Virpal Singh alias Viru, have been taken into judicial custody under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR was lodged based on a man's statement who claimed that the accused admitted to strangling his son on September 23.

Authorities reported that the boy was allegedly murdered at his school's hostel on September 23. Hathras Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh stated that a case had been registered, prompting the arrests. The school's owner is among the accused. Reacting to the incident, Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) member Anita Agarwal recommended the State Administration de-recognize the implicated school. She vowed that the SCPCR would take necessary action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

