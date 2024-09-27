Left Menu

Delhi University Student Elections: ABVP vs NSUI in Fierce Showdown

The Delhi University Students' Union elections concluded with high anticipation as ABVP and NSUI express confidence in their respective wins. Over 1.45 lakh students voted, and the results are expected on September 28. Security was tight amid intense competition from several student bodies.

27-09-2024
National General Secretary of ABVP Yagywalkya Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections wrapped up on Friday, with National General Secretary of ABVP, Yagywalkya Shukla, expressing assured support for all four of their candidates. He confidently stated that the ABVP is set to defeat NSUI in all four posts. The elections commenced on Friday morning across various colleges and departments, under stringent security measures.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), left-wing All India Students' Association (AISA), and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) emerged as key contenders. Several left-leaning student organizations also fielded candidates in the elections.

Shukla attributed the momentum to ABVP's commitment to fulfilling previous promises, garnering positive feedback from students. Speaking to ANI, Shukla stated, "The response from our workers is strong, and we're confident of winning all four posts. Last year's commitment was honored, which bodes well for ABVP this election."

NSUI officially announced its candidates on September 20, with National President Varun Choudhary expressing full confidence in achieving a sweep. Choudhary emphasized a significant shift in DU's political landscape, citing a clear action plan for student welfare. Despite ABVP winning three out of four central panel seats in 2023, including the presidency, NSUI remains optimistic.

NSUI is set to field Rounak Khatri as President, Yash Nandal as Vice President, Namrata Jeph Meena as Secretary, and Lokesh Choudhary as Joint Secretary in the upcoming polls. Meanwhile, ABVP announced Rishabh Choudhary for President, Bhanu Pratap Singh for Vice President, Mitravinda Karanwal as Secretary, and Aman Kapasiya as Joint Secretary. This year marks the first joint contest by AISA and SFI.

The deadline for nomination papers was September 12, and the final list was published a day later. Over 1.45 lakh students cast their votes by 5.45 pm on Friday, an official statement disclosed. The election office reported 1,45,893 student voters from 52 colleges. However, the Delhi High Court halted vote counting until public property defaced by campaign materials is restored.

The DU election results will be announced on September 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

