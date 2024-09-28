Devastating Explosion Rocks Fireworks Unit in Tamil Nadu
A sudden explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Sattur, Tamil Nadu, led to significant damage at the site. Firefighters from nearby towns worked urgently to control the fire. The impact also affected nearby dwellings, with damage assessments pending the extinguishing of the flames.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 28-09-2024 10:09 IST
A sudden explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Sattur in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district caused extensive damage to a warehouse where the crackers were stocked, authorities said on Saturday.
Fire tenders from Sattur and Sivakasi were urgently dispatched to the site to extinguish the blaze.
The powerful blast also caused damage to nearby dwellings. Police noted that a proper assessment of the damage would be possible only after the fire was completely put out.
