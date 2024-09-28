HDB Financial Services Sets IPO Plan in Motion to Meet RBI Norms

HDB Financial Services is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandatory listing requirements for upper layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). This strategic move comes after receiving the green light from the board of its parent company, HDFC Bank.

The proposed IPO will include a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale by current shareholders. Merchant bankers confirmed the company would soon file the necessary draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Experts suggest this initiative aligns with the broader trend of NBFCs aiming for listings not just to meet regulatory requirements, but also to capitalize on strong market demand and to facilitate easier fund-raising for growth. The RBI's revised scale-based regulatory framework introduced in October 2021 has been instrumental in enhancing systemic risk management and governance in the sector.

