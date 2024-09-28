Left Menu

CM Dhami Unveils Pravasi Uttarakhand Cell Website, Plans Grand Migrant Conference

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the Pravasi Uttarakhand Cell website, enabling migrants to connect with their homeland. A grand conference for migrants is slated for November 2024 in Dehradun. The initiative aims to engage migrants for state development and acknowledge their contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:43 IST
CM Dhami Unveils Pravasi Uttarakhand Cell Website, Plans Grand Migrant Conference
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the Pravasi Uttarakhand Cell website at the Secretariat on Saturday, an official statement revealed. Developed by ITDA, the website will serve as a hub for information on state policies, programs, and activities aimed at migrants.

Dhami instructed officials to organize a grand conference in Dehradun for migrants from various states on November 7, 2024, marking Pravasi Uttarakhand Day. He emphasized the deep connection people have with their homeland and stressed the importance of engaging migrants in state development.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for ongoing communication with Uttarakhand residents globally, aiming to share in their joys and sorrows. He also called for an international conference and the maintenance of an updated database of overseas Uttarakhandis.

Dhami noted the warm receptions emigrants receive during visits abroad, underlining their cultural ties. The Migrant Uttarakhand Cell is established to connect the state with its diaspora, leveraging their skills and resources for state progress, and honoring their achievements.

To assist overseas migrants, links to the Ministry of External Affairs and key government schemes are provided on the website. The cell has gathered contact details from various sources and established connections with migrants in 18 countries so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elusive Tigress Captured After Deadly Reign in Maharashtra

Elusive Tigress Captured After Deadly Reign in Maharashtra

 India
2
All Blacks Reflect on Strong Season Despite Runner-Up Finish

All Blacks Reflect on Strong Season Despite Runner-Up Finish

 Global
3
Argentine President Milei Vows to Revolutionize Midterm Elections

Argentine President Milei Vows to Revolutionize Midterm Elections

 Global
4
Japan's New PM Advocates Accommodative Monetary Policy

Japan's New PM Advocates Accommodative Monetary Policy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024