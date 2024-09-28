CM Dhami Unveils Pravasi Uttarakhand Cell Website, Plans Grand Migrant Conference

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the Pravasi Uttarakhand Cell website at the Secretariat on Saturday, an official statement revealed. Developed by ITDA, the website will serve as a hub for information on state policies, programs, and activities aimed at migrants.

Dhami instructed officials to organize a grand conference in Dehradun for migrants from various states on November 7, 2024, marking Pravasi Uttarakhand Day. He emphasized the deep connection people have with their homeland and stressed the importance of engaging migrants in state development.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for ongoing communication with Uttarakhand residents globally, aiming to share in their joys and sorrows. He also called for an international conference and the maintenance of an updated database of overseas Uttarakhandis.

Dhami noted the warm receptions emigrants receive during visits abroad, underlining their cultural ties. The Migrant Uttarakhand Cell is established to connect the state with its diaspora, leveraging their skills and resources for state progress, and honoring their achievements.

To assist overseas migrants, links to the Ministry of External Affairs and key government schemes are provided on the website. The cell has gathered contact details from various sources and established connections with migrants in 18 countries so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)