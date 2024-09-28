West Tripura Police Seize Rs 70 Lakh Worth Ganja in Major Drug Bust

West Tripura district police on Saturday seized 355 kilogrammes of ganja worth approximately Rs 70 lakh from a Lorry in the Chandrapur area, according to local authorities.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the police's efforts in a social media post, highlighting the state's commitment to a drug-free Tripura as part of the #NeshamuktTripura initiative. "The Tripura police's role towards the government's vision of building a Drugs-free Tripura is commendable," he stated.

In a related development, the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) recently seized 44 kg of drugs valued at Rs 2.52 lakhs at the Agartala Railway Station. Conducting a search operation near the 13th rail track on the Agartala to Jirania route, authorities found the cannabis hidden in bushes. An investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

