West Tripura Police Seize Rs 70 Lakh Worth Ganja in Major Drug Bust

West Tripura police seized 355 kg of ganja worth Rs 70 lakh from a Lorry in Chandrapur. The operation is part of the #NeshamuktTripura initiative aimed at eliminating drug trafficking. Earlier, Agartala GRP police confiscated 44 kg of drugs from near the Agartala Railway Station.

Updated: 28-09-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:41 IST
Tripura police seized 355 kg ganja worth approx Rs 70 lakh at Chandrapur area (Photo/CM Saha's X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Tripura district police on Saturday seized 355 kilogrammes of ganja worth approximately Rs 70 lakh from a Lorry in the Chandrapur area, according to local authorities.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the police's efforts in a social media post, highlighting the state's commitment to a drug-free Tripura as part of the #NeshamuktTripura initiative. "The Tripura police's role towards the government's vision of building a Drugs-free Tripura is commendable," he stated.

In a related development, the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) recently seized 44 kg of drugs valued at Rs 2.52 lakhs at the Agartala Railway Station. Conducting a search operation near the 13th rail track on the Agartala to Jirania route, authorities found the cannabis hidden in bushes. An investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

