India-Japan Education Conclave Strengthens Cultural and Academic Ties

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday lauded the collaborative efforts between India and Japan in education and culture at the 3rd India-Japan Education Conclave in Guwahati. He emphasized that such initiatives are pivotal for enhancing diplomatic relations, offering students global educational and career opportunities.

The event was organized by the Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC) in partnership with Cotton University's Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture and supported by the Embassy of Japan in India. Celebrated during Japan Month, it brought together key figures from both nations to strengthen educational, cultural, and research ties. Rijiju, in his speech, called the conclave a testament to the burgeoning bond between India and Japan, aligned with the Japan-India Vision 2025.

Notable dignitaries present included Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Assam's Education Minister, Jiro Kodera from the Embassy of Japan, Cotton University's Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Ch. Deka, and other prominent leaders. Focused on bridging cultural and educational divides, the conclave featured interactions with Japanese universities, language schools, and showcased traditional Japanese arts, anime, and pop culture.

Engaging over 1,200 students and educators, the event highlighted the enthusiastic pursuit of higher education opportunities in Japan. It also pointed to the potential for expanded collaboration in research, technology transfer, and student exchanges, aligning with the long-term roadmap, Japan-India Vision 2025, set by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe.

