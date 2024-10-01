Left Menu

DDA Facilitates New Electricity Connections in Urbanised Villages and Regularised Colonies

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approves new electricity connections in 105 urbanised villages, regularised colonies, and other specified areas, providing relief to thousands. This decision follows Delhi LG VK Saxena's directions, responding to requests from MPs, MLAs, and residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2024 23:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move providing relief to thousands, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has greenlit the provision of new electricity connections across various urban and industrial sectors. These include 105 urbanised villages, regularised colonies before the 2018 Land Pooling Regulations, and specific industries situated in non-conforming areas under the MPD-2021.

According to an official statement from the Lieutenant Governor's office, the directive came from Delhi LG VK Saxena after receiving numerous appeals from all Delhi MPs, certain MLAs, and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). This demand had been a recurring issue raised by residents during the LG's on-ground visits.

The DDA has specified that new connections will be available for lands previously issued with a No Objection Certificate (NoC) by any government body or with plans approved for development. This decision revisits an earlier stance from June 2023, where new connections were restricted until further sector notifications under the Land Pooling Policy. Notably, exemptions were made for Lal Dora, extended Lal Dora, and PM-UDAY colonies, ensuring authorised connections for areas sanctioned by government bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

