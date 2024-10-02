Markets React: Middle East Tensions and China's Stimulus Drive Global Trends

The trading community's attention was captured by intensifying hostilities in the Middle East, impacting both European and global markets on Wednesday. Despite these concerns, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index surged over 4%, driven by China's recent stimulus efforts. Meanwhile, gold prices hovered near record highs, and crude oil continued its upward trajectory.

European stock futures point to a positive opening, even as Australian and New Zealand currencies strengthened, reflecting their economic ties with China. Notably, Iran declared its missile attacks were concluded barring further provocation, but Israel, with strong US backing, committed to a response. This geopolitical tension left little room for distraction in the European market.

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss trade and security, signifying attempts at resetting EU-UK relations. Meanwhile, the US market braces for critical data releases and Fed decisions, with a looming dock worker strike potentially costing up to $5 billion per day.

