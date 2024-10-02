Invasion of Chinese Garlic Hits Dakshina Kannada Markets
Chinese garlic has flooded tier-two cities and smaller towns in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, impacting local farmers. Udupi Municipal Commissioner B Rayappa confiscated five quintals of Chinese garlic. Traders express concerns as it sells cheaper than Indian varieties, appealing to consumers for its size and ease of use.
Tiers-two cities and smaller towns in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts are experiencing an influx of Chinese-grown garlic, creating concerns among local farmers.
On Tuesday, traders and growers voiced their dismay over the market flooding in Shivamogga. In response, Udupi Municipal Commissioner B Rayappa raided a wholesaler and seized five quintals of Chinese garlic at the Agricultural Produce & Livestock Market Committee yard in Adi Udupi. He reassured traders that the legitimacy of the garlic would be verified before releasing it back to the market.
Traders noted a significant price difference, with Indian garlic selling at Rs 250 per kg, compared to Chinese garlic's Rs 50-60 per kg. Consumers prefer the latter for its size and ease of peeling and crushing. According to APMC officials in Mangaluru, Chinese garlic has entered the market under wholesalers' trade licenses, and retail traders do not require special licenses to sell it. Bulk trader Mohammad Ishaq added that Chinese garlic's periodic appearance helps balance market prices. The influx is expected to stabilize Indian garlic prices at Rs 175 to Rs 150 per kg, down from current levels.
