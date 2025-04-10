Global Markets Surge Amid Tariff Reprieve
Global stocks rallied after U.S. President Trump's surprise 90-day tariff pause, reversing recent market downturns. Wall Street stocks surged, while U.S. futures dipped. The dollar fluctuated as trade tensions persisted, especially with China. Bond selloffs eased slightly amid ongoing economic concerns and geopolitical tensions impacting oil and gold prices.
Global markets experienced a significant rally following President Donald Trump's unexpected decision to temporarily lower tariffs imposed on multiple countries. The announcement came after a tumultuous period that wiped trillions from global stocks and affected U.S. Treasury bonds and the dollar.
Wall Street's leading stocks saw a resurgence, adding over $1.5 trillion in value overnight, although U.S. futures took a downturn the next day. The dollar improved against major currencies but remained volatile due to persistent trade tensions, particularly between the U.S. and China.
Meanwhile, bonds experienced some relief from recent selloffs, yet concerns about inflation and economic growth lingered. Oil prices dropped amid the trade tensions, while gold continued its upward trajectory, reflecting ongoing market uncertainties and geopolitical risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asian Markets Steady Amid Global Trade Tensions
Global Trade Tensions Cast Shadows Over Chinese Markets
Escalating Trade Tensions: U.S. and China Consider Reciprocal Tariffs
Trade Tensions: Canada's Auto Industry at Risk Amid US Tariffs
Global Trade Tensions Shake Indian Markets Amid US Auto Tariff Announcement