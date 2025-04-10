Left Menu

Global Markets Surge Amid Tariff Reprieve

Global stocks rallied after U.S. President Trump's surprise 90-day tariff pause, reversing recent market downturns. Wall Street stocks surged, while U.S. futures dipped. The dollar fluctuated as trade tensions persisted, especially with China. Bond selloffs eased slightly amid ongoing economic concerns and geopolitical tensions impacting oil and gold prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 07:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets experienced a significant rally following President Donald Trump's unexpected decision to temporarily lower tariffs imposed on multiple countries. The announcement came after a tumultuous period that wiped trillions from global stocks and affected U.S. Treasury bonds and the dollar.

Wall Street's leading stocks saw a resurgence, adding over $1.5 trillion in value overnight, although U.S. futures took a downturn the next day. The dollar improved against major currencies but remained volatile due to persistent trade tensions, particularly between the U.S. and China.

Meanwhile, bonds experienced some relief from recent selloffs, yet concerns about inflation and economic growth lingered. Oil prices dropped amid the trade tensions, while gold continued its upward trajectory, reflecting ongoing market uncertainties and geopolitical risks.

