Left Menu

Trump's Trade War Escalation Rattles Global Markets

Amid escalating trade tensions, safe haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc saw a surge, as President Trump's trade war with China further intensified. Despite a brief tariff pause, markets remain unsettled, fearing long-term economic impacts and a potential erosion of U.S. international reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 07:41 IST
Trump's Trade War Escalation Rattles Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The financial markets witnessed a return to safe havens such as the yen and Swiss franc following President Trump's intensification of the trade war with China. Traders quickly sold the Australian dollar on Thursday, reflecting ongoing uncertainty about global economic conditions.

Markets experienced a temporary relief with Trump's 90-day tariff pause, leading to a surge in risk-sensitive currencies like the yen and Swiss franc. However, the move only partially alleviated concerns as Trump increased tariffs on Chinese goods to 125% from the baseline 10%, stirring fears about long-term growth impacts.

Despite the temporary pause, analysts warn of the U.S.'s reputation damage and potential recession. The Chinese yuan weakened as talks of an economic standoff grew. Beijing filed a new complaint with the WTO, marking a critical escalation in the U.S.-China trade confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025